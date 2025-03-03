New 'private' Hamilton Wolff meeting revealed amid Mercedes DITCH

Lewis Hamilton has been spotted allegedly leaving a ‘private meeting’ with Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff, where he travelled on a customised MV Agusta F4 motorbike in Monaco.

The seven-time world champion has recently made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, with the initial announcement leaving former team principal Wolff stunned.

Wolff originally could not believe that Hamilton was moving to Ferrari, but since the 40-year-old’s exit he has reacted positively to seeing his former driver in rival colours.

The Austrian also stated he will always be friends with Hamilton, and they were spotted at F1 75’s live launch in February in a red carpet reunion, where there was no bad blood between the pair.

Lewis Hamilton now races for Ferrari

Toto Wolff faces his first F1 season without Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton spotted in Monaco

According to the Piston Brothers, who often report on F1 driver sightings and their luxury cars in Monaco, Hamilton was spotted leaving what they alleged was Wolff’s home, although there is no official confirmation over whether this was the case.

In a video posted to their YouTube channel titled ‘Lewis Hamilton Leaving Toto Wolff’s House after a Private Meeting for F1 2025 in Monaco!!’, Hamilton was filmed stepping onto his motorbike - a customised MV Agusta F4.

The bike was decorated with Lewis Hamilton’s initials, and also had a gold plaque attached with Hamilton’s full name.

Hamilton’s passion for motorbikes has seen him rumoured to be purchasing MotoGP team KTM, after reports emerged that the squad were in financial problems.

There has been no official confirmation on Hamilton’s plans to buy the team, and KTM has resumed production after creditors approved a restructuring plan.

