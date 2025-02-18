Lewis Hamilton REUNITES with Mercedes in London meeting
Lewis Hamilton reunited with his former Formula 1 team Mercedes at F1 75's live launch in a heartwarming red carpet appearance.
The seven-time world champion may have left the team for a chance of a title with Ferrari, but it appears all is well between Hamilton and his old boss Toto Wolff.
As F1's stars arrived on the red carpet, Hamilton bumped into his former team-mate George Russell alongside his replacement Kimi Antonelli, where the champion embraced the former members of his team.
Mercedes' 2025 lineup were also joined by Susie Wolff, as they inspected Hamilton dressed in another sharp suit.
Hamilton's final season with Mercedes was plagued with performance issues and he finished a disappointing seventh in the drivers' standings, his worst ever result in F1.
The 40-year-old will be hoping to revive his career at Ferrari and claim a record breaking eighth world title, with Hamilton enjoying his debut with the team in Maranello last month.
Hamilton has reunited with former GP2 boss Fred Vasseur at Ferrari, with former physio and friend Angela Cullen also returning to Hamilton's camp to support him in his upcoming campaign.
