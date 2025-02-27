Lewis Hamilton's legendary Mercedes strategy spotted at Ferrari in pre-season testing

Eagle-eyed Lewis Hamilton fans have spotted a continuation of a legendary Mercedes strategy at Ferrari during his early days with his new team.

Hamilton is currently taking part in his first few official Formula 1 sessions with Ferrari, as F1 heads to the Bahrain International Circuit for pre-season testing, which will conclude on Friday 28 February, 2025.

Seven-time champion Hamilton managed to set the fastest time of testing up until that point during Thursday's morning session, but the F1 icon was abruptly beaten by Carlos Sainz, his predecessor at the Scuderia, on Thursday afternoon.

The British racing star moved to Ferrari after 12 highly-successful seasons with Mercedes, but now, similarities have been cast between Hamilton's setup with the Brackley outfit over the past decade and his fresh routines with Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for 2025

Hamilton has been getting to grips with the SF-25 ahead of the season opener on March 16

Hamilton's Ferrari start procedure

The 40-year-old is getting acclimatised to his new surroundings at Ferrari, and the return of former trainer Angela Cullen at his side is sure to help with that.

The New Zealander was spotted during the first day of testing, wearing Ferrari kit and being photographed alongside the seven-time world champion once again for the first time since his monumental move.

During the second day of pre-season testing, another Hamilton routine has been spotted on social media, which may help the champion to keep continuity with his race starts during his time with Maranello-based outfit.

During a practice start at the end of the pit lane during pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton placed his left hand on top of the steering wheel, just as he used to at Mercedes.

The start procedure, including the use of different buttons on the highly-complex steering wheel, will be slightly different for Hamilton now he's at Ferrari, but fans on social media were happy to see his iconic starting routine in action once again.

