Wolff reveals DAMAGING Verstappen details over Abu Dhabi 2021

Toto Wolff has revealed further knowledge concerning the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that decided the Formula 1 world championship.

Both the drivers' title and constructors' championship were on the line at the final race of the season, with Wolff's Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton level on points with Red Bull's Max Verstappen heading into the showdown.

The race is now infamous for a unique call made under the safety car later admitted in an FIA inquiry as a mistake, which enabled Verstappen to pass lapped cars before overtaking Hamilton on the last lap with fresh tyres after the safety car was called in to win the race and the title.

The bitter end came on top of an already controversial season where tensions ran high between Mercedes and Red Bull.

However, despite this Wolff had always enjoyed a positive relationship with Verstappen, but he admits the events at Yas Marina had tested that relationship to the very limit, to the point he couldn't discuss the 2021 finale at Christmas time.

Hamilton was passed on the final lap by Verstappen

Max Verstappen is now a four-time F1 world champion

Abu Dhabi 2021 on par with Brexit and Donald Trump

“Max and I always had a correct relationship," Wolff told the Armchair Expert podcast.

"It suffered in 2021 because it got a bit dirty on both sides. But what a year and it's part of the great success we have today. It was really dramatic. I remember on the Christmas table the topic nobody wanted to touch was Trump, Brexit and Abu Dhabi 21.”

Since then time has passed to the point where the relationship appears to have mended.

As Verstappen's own relationship with his team showed signs of strain last season, Wolff was often seen speaking with the Dutchman's entourage that includes his father and former F1 driver Jos Verstappen.

Rumours of a move to replace Ferrari bound Hamilton gathered pace but were finally ended when Kimi Antonelli was confirmed to race for the team alongside George Russell this term.