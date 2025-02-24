Mercedes release MAJOR statement in relation to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced some stunning new plans ahead of the 2025 campaign, as they prepare for their first season without Lewis Hamilton.

The Brackley outfit have a new driver pairing in Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, following Hamilton's departure to Ferrari, where he will attempt to claim a record-breaking eighth title without the help of his former Mercedes team.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner pleads for FIA action as F1 team takeover plans revealed

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm driver change in Liam Lawson announcement

Antonelli has stepped into Hamilton's seat, an 18-year-old Italian who is one of four rookies to have been given a full-time seat for the 2025 season.

Russell, meanwhile, has stepped up into a team leader role, having managed to beat Hamilton in the seven-time champion's final season with the team in 2024.

Mercedes are heading into a new era

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be in Qiddiya in 2027

Click here to shop official Mercedes merchandise via F1 Fanatics, including their 2025 collab with Adidas.

Mercedes constructing new history hub

Now, away from the F1 track, Mercedes have announced some new plans, expanding into a Middle Eastern market.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is due to move locations in the coming years, with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit being replaced on the F1 calendar by the currently under-construction Qiddiya Speed Park from 2027.

As part of that huge sporting complex coming to the city, Mercedes have announced they will construct a World of Performance centre, which will be open by the early 2030s, celebrating the history of Mercedes-AMG.

The centre will deliver an 'unrivalled selection of immersive, exhilarating, and authentic experiences', according to a Mercedes press release.

F1 team principal Toto Wolff said on the new construction in an official statement: "We are incredibly excited to announce this major new collaboration with Qiddiya Investment Company, formalising a relationship that has been years in the making.

"Formula 1 is a unique sport, and we have been working with world leading experts for several years to ensure that this venue gets fans closer to our team, and the sport as a whole, than ever before.

"Qiddiya City is a cornerstone of the ambitious Vision 2030 plans, and it’s set to become a unique motorsport destination like no other.

"We are proud to play our part in this and look forward to welcoming our local and international fans in the years ahead."