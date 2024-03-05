Spectacular new F1 track with INSANE 20-storey rise revealed

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to move away from Jeddah in a few years, and fans have been given a first glimpse of the stunning planned new circuit.

The fourth Saudi race in four years will be held this coming Saturday, but Jeddah's time as host on the nominal street circuit appears to be short-lived.

The circuit has only been seen as a temporary racing venue, with the country wanting to become a bigger player as a host nation of major sporting events.

Now, fans have been given their first look at a new track less than 30 miles outside the capital city of Riyadh, a track that is set to be open for business by 2027.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has been the host of all three Saudi Arabian Grands Prix so far

Lewis Hamilton last won a race at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP

New Saudi Arabian track coming to F1

The new Qiddiya Speed Park Track has been commissioned by Saudi Motorsport Company CEO Martin Whitaker, and will represent a new home for a grand prix that will be on the Formula 1 calendar for the foreseeable future.

One of the most distinguishable aspects of the new circuit plans features an opening corner that is set to rise to around the height of a 20-storey building, with huge elevation changes forecasted throughout a 21-corner lap.

That first corner has already been named 'The Blade', and will offer a unique start to an F1 race.

Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company said in quotes reported by multiple sources: “The Speed Park Track will be a true embodiment of Qiddiya’s power of play philosophy and position Qiddiya City as the home of Saudi motorsport and one of the world’s leading motorsport venues.

“Visitors and spectators will be treated to one of the most unique race experiences in the world with a pioneering track that will be ready to host some of the world’s biggest motorsport events.”

