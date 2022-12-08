Welcome to GPFans

F1 circuits - How long are their contracts with F1?
With the Dutch Grand Prix confirmed on the F1 schedule until 2025, GPFans thought it timely to check out the contracts of other events on next year's schedule.

The 2023 calendar currently features 23 races after the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, but it is expected this gap will be filled to restore the record-breaking 24-event roster.

The Belgian Grand Prix is the only at-risk event with its contract up after the next running.

The organisers at Spa-Francorchamps only recently signed a one-year extension for 2023 after South Africa failed to make it onto the programme.

There has been the suggestion it could alternate from 2024 onwards with France after the event at Paul Ricard failed to sign a new contract.

Beyond that into 2024, four further circuits will likely soon be initiating early talks on new deals, with two of those among F1's most historic venues in Silverstone and Monza, while another famous name in Suzuka is also at risk.

The one absolute unknown is Austria. GPFans understands the contract for that race expires after next year's event or the one in 2024. It certainly runs for no longer.

But was the case with the Dutch GP, the Red Bull Ring is one of those circuits that will not be dropping off the calendar any time soon.

Below is your handy guide as to the length of each venue's contract with F1.

Grand PrixContract end
Bahrain2036
Saudi Arabia2030 [2025 in Jeddah, then Qaddiya]
Australia2035
China2025
Azerbaijan2024
Miami2031
Emilia-Romagna2025
Monaco2025
Spain2026
Canada2031
Austria2023/24
Britain2024
Hungary2027
Belgium2023
Dutch2025
Italy2024
Singapore2028
Japan2024
Qatar2032
United States2026
Mexico2025
Brazil2025
Las Vegas2025
Abu Dhabi2030

