Red Bull debut reveals NEW look for Verstappen ahead of pre-season testing
Red Bull debut reveals NEW look for Verstappen ahead of pre-season testing
The official team kit set to be worn by reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his new team-mate, Liam Lawson, has been revealed in the debut of the new Red Bull merchandise.
The updated 2025 collection features t-shirts, team polos, hoodies and zip-up shell jackets, all in the classic Red Bull colour scheme of navy, red and yellow.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Cullen in STUNNING reunion as Mercedes issue official team statement
READ MORE: Huge decision made as Christian Horner Red Bull team principal verdict issued
The new collection is officially on sale here, and has been released just in time for the team's pre-season testing in Bahrain this week where Verstappen and Lawson will complete their on-track debut as team-mates.
In a refreshed look for the upcoming season, Red Bull have gone for a spell-out graphic of their infamous team name across the front of the kit, so if you want to proudly represent the six-time constructors' champions, the new threads are right up your street.
With prices starting at £45 for the junior team tee and £55 for the child's polo, the updated team look is a perfect gift for any young F1 fans in the family ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in less than three weeks.
READ MORE: Ricciardo close to LOSING famous F1 win
Red Bull refresh 2025 team merchandise
Castore, the UK-based brand who also launched McLaren and Alpine merchandise, says the team kit is more advanced than ever and is engineered for peak performance and style.
The adult Red Bull range is priced from £65 and available in men’s and women’s sizes, and is the latest Red Bull team wear to go on sale on the Castore store.
Castore have launched the new Red Bull range, offering fans the 2025 version of the classic team tee, available to purchase here, along with the all-new zip midlayer, perfect for the colder months.
Red Bull has launched unisex pullover hoodies in the same style as the t-shirts priced at £110. The team has also dropped a stylish unisex gilet for £105 just in time for the new season. You can see the full range here.
READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull debut reveals NEW look for Verstappen ahead of pre-season testing
- 37 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Cullen in STUNNING reunion as Mercedes issue official team statement
- 1 hour ago
F1 testing 2025 weather forecast - latest from Bahrain
- 3 hours ago
Axed F1 star with 'score to settle' targets SENSATIONAL return
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull launch SECRETIVE 2025 car at pre-season test
- Today 12:59
Alpine F1 star announces NEW role ahead of 2025 season
- Today 11:57