Red Bull debut reveals NEW look for Verstappen ahead of pre-season testing

The official team kit set to be worn by reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his new team-mate, Liam Lawson, has been revealed in the debut of the new Red Bull merchandise.

The updated 2025 collection features t-shirts, team polos, hoodies and zip-up shell jackets, all in the classic Red Bull colour scheme of navy, red and yellow.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Cullen in STUNNING reunion as Mercedes issue official team statement

READ MORE: Huge decision made as Christian Horner Red Bull team principal verdict issued

The new collection is officially on sale here, and has been released just in time for the team's pre-season testing in Bahrain this week where Verstappen and Lawson will complete their on-track debut as team-mates.

In a refreshed look for the upcoming season, Red Bull have gone for a spell-out graphic of their infamous team name across the front of the kit, so if you want to proudly represent the six-time constructors' champions, the new threads are right up your street.

With prices starting at £45 for the junior team tee and £55 for the child's polo, the updated team look is a perfect gift for any young F1 fans in the family ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in less than three weeks.

Red Bull have officially launched their new look both on and off track for the new season

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson will be modelling the new Castore Red Bull range in 2025

READ MORE: Ricciardo close to LOSING famous F1 win

Red Bull refresh 2025 team merchandise

Castore, the UK-based brand who also launched McLaren and Alpine merchandise, says the team kit is more advanced than ever and is engineered for peak performance and style.

The adult Red Bull range is priced from £65 and available in men’s and women’s sizes, and is the latest Red Bull team wear to go on sale on the Castore store.

Max Verstappen shows off new threads for his tenth season with Red Bull

Castore have launched the new Red Bull range, offering fans the 2025 version of the classic team tee, available to purchase here, along with the all-new zip midlayer, perfect for the colder months.

Red Bull has launched unisex pullover hoodies in the same style as the t-shirts priced at £110. The team has also dropped a stylish unisex gilet for £105 just in time for the new season. You can see the full range here.

READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE