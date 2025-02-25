Axed F1 star with 'score to settle' targets SENSATIONAL return

A recently axed Formula 1 star has refused to give up his dream of returning to the sport, insisting he still has the talent to compete.

Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, made his debut with Haas in 2021 but was dropped from the team after just two seasons, having fallen out with then team boss Guenther Steiner.

Since then he has acted as a reserve driver at Mercedes, but he was never needed as third in command behind the pairing of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

In 2024, he made the move to Alpine to compete for them in the World Endurance Championship and after leaving Mercedes' F1 setup at the end of the year has stayed on with the French outfit for another campaign.

What’s next for Mick Schumacher?

Schumacher, who is still just 25 years old, told Bild that the dream to establish himself in F1 like his father will never die as he looks to add to the 12 points from 43 starts in the series.

"Formula 1 will always be a part of my life," he said. "I decided at the age of 11 that I wanted to drive there. That is still my goal, this racing series was and is my lifelong dream. I still have a score to settle with Formula 1 and want to prove myself there once again.

"When I look at the grid, I have no doubt that I could keep up. I'm not worse. It would be nice if I got another chance and could prove it. Simply because I think that many people have labelled me wrongly."

This upcoming season, Schumacher will compete alongside Jules Gounon, and Frederic Makowiecki as co-drivers, with the series likely to see him take a second stab at the Le Mans 24 hour race, with his car having failed to finish at the world famous race last summer.

Schumacher has recently revealed his new helmet design for the new WEC season, a touching nod to his father's dragon image he once displayed on his F1 helmet..

