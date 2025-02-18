NEW F1 TV deal confirmed after statement on Sky Sports future released

Sky Sports have confirmed a new television deal ahead of the 2025 season involving a future Formula 1 team.

The broadcaster will showcase all 24 races across the 2025 season for viewers in the UK, in what promises to be a thrilling fight for the world championship between the top teams.

However Sky will undergo a huge change to its lineup of presenters in 2025, with Damon Hill no longer working with the broadcaster as a pundit.

Otherwise Sky’s presenting lineup remains unchanged, and promises the return of popular faces such as Martin Brundle, David Croft and Ted Kravitz.

Damon Hill will not be part of Sky Sports F1's team in 2025

Sky Sports have had exclusive rights to F1 since 2019

Sky Sports confirm new deal with Audi

However, one major change has been announced heading into 2025 with Sky Sports signing a three-year deal with Audi, who will become the official sponsors of Sky Sports F1.

Audi will join F1 in 2026 where they will takeover current outfit Sauber, but the brand already appears to be making its presence known in the sport.

The sponsorship will cover a full range of programming, from the race to practice and qualifying, alongside documentaries and features on the channel.

Furthermore, the deal extends away from the main broadcast channel to Sky Sports’ digital platforms including Sky Sports social media and the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Audi join F1 in 2026

Audi’s deal with Sky Sports F1 will start immediately during F1 75’s live launch at the O2 arena in London, where all 10 teams will unveil their liveries.

“Innovative engineering has always been an Audi trademark, especially embodied in our range of performance cars,” Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK, said.

“We’re excited to launch our partnership with Sky Sports Formula 1, the perfect platform through which to celebrate Vorsprung durch Technik.”