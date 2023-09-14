Hakkinen shares Schumacher advice after 'TOUGH' F1 criticism

Jay Winter

Thursday 14 September 2023 10:57

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has claimed that young drivers have it a lot tougher in modern-day F1 compared to when he came into the sport.

The pinnacle of motorsport has evolved significantly since the days of the Flying Finn. With advancements in technology and a shift in the approach to driver development, the sport has become increasingly competitive, making it harder for young drivers to succeed.

The former McLaren driver shared his insights on the difficulties young drivers encounter in today's landscape, pointing out that the lack of testing opportunities is putting greater pressure on the shoulders of young talents.

"Back in my time, there were a lot more tests, and drivers had the time to develop," said Hakkinen to F1-Insider. "Today, there are practically no tests anymore; you might spend time in the simulator at most. And then you're judged based on that.

"When I joined McLaren, the team gave me time to develop. Nowadays, you have to succeed right away. If not, you're out."

Hakkinen with Mick's father, Michael Schumacher

Hakkinen's advice

The departure of Mick Schumacher from Haas at the end of the 2022 season is a prime example. After just two seasons, the son of the seven-time world champion was replaced by fellow German Nico Hulkenberg.

Since then, Schumacher has found himself under the wing of Toto Wolff at Mercedes in a reserve driver role.

Despite Mercedes' close connections to other teams on the grid, the Austrian team boss has admitted that it looks like the young German may have to wait until 2024 to find a way back onto the grid.

When asked if he has any advice for Schumacher and how he can get back on the grid, Hakkinen said, "Brake later, accelerate earlier."

