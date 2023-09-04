Sky pundit reveals why Sargeant brings MORE to Williams than Schumacher could

Jay Winter

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has put a dent in the idea that Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher could make a switch to Williams, claiming that team principal James Vowles is 'unsure' about the German driver's metrics.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rosberg opened up what he's been hearing from the Williams camp, suggesting that the financial aspect plays a significant role.

"I hear that Logan Sargeant brings in some money," stated the German.

According to BusinessF1, Williams received a $30,000,000 payment from Logan Sargeant's financial backers.

However, Rosberg also touched upon the analytical approach of the Williams boss and how Schumacher's up-and-down stint at Haas may affect his future.

"James Vowles is a very numbers-focused person," said the 2016 world champion.

"When we look at Mick's performance at the end of his previous Formula One stint with Haas over the season compared to Magnussen, it wasn't exactly outstanding.

“So James Vowles is a bit unsure at the moment.”

Wolff has been advocating for Schumacher to land a 2024 F1 seat

In contrast to Williams' reservations, Rosberg highlighted that he has heard positive feedback about Schumacher's performance from Mercedes.

"I hear a lot of good things," said Rosberg when asked about Schumacher's impression at the Silver Arrows.

"Not just the lap times, but also his overall feedback, which is very valuable for Mercedes. That's why Toto is very supportive."

With Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko making his stance against Schumacher crystal clear, the chances for the son of the seven-time world champion to land a full-time racing seat in the 2024 season are growing smaller and smaller by the day.

Ultimately, the decision regarding Schumacher's future with Williams for the 2024 season remains to be seen, and it appears to be the subject of careful evaluation by James Vowles and the Williams team.

