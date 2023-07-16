Albon claims he ALWAYS beats Sargeant in brutal Williams jab

Shay Rogers

Sunday 16 July 2023 16:12

Alex Albon has firmly stamped his authority as No 1 driver over Logan Sargeant so far during the 2023 season, with the latter yet to score any points.

The Thai driver has led the Williams charge, scoring excellent an excellent seventh place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, and an eighth at the British Grand Prix.

It is thanks to Albon that Williams are seventh place in the constructors' standings – the highest they have been for six years, as they have outperformed the likes of Haas and Alfa Romeo with inferior resources.

The work that new team boss James Vowles has done to come in and diagnose areas of improvement so quickly has helped to lead a remarkable turnaround as the team recover from a lack of current infrastructure.

Albon: I came out on top, as always

During a Pirelli tyre challenge at the British Grand Prix, the two Williams drivers competed against each other to see who could make a soft tyre from scratch.

Despite a strong start to proceedings, Sargeant fell behind in the closing stages, with Albon sharing his elation in an interview afterwards.

He said: “It was a lot of fun. I came out on top, as always. [It] gives you an appreciation for what the guys do at Pirelli. We just did one of 1800 per day. It was nice to get an insight of this and I get a free Pirelli hat! I’m happy.”

Sargeant insisted that despite taking yet another L, that he was well aware of the tight competition towards the end of the challenge, saying that: “Alex did a good job, I had him and then I struggled a little bit at the end. I wasn’t pushing too hard though.”

With both drivers now in receipt of recent upgrades, and Logan Sargeant slowly but surely coming to terms with the FW45, expect to see the two battling closely on track sooner rather than later with the team eager to hold on to seventh place in the constructors title.

