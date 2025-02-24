Mercedes drop new F1 team-mate hint in upcoming announcement

Mercedes have teased an upcoming announcement in 2025 involving their two drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

The Brackley-based outfit will head into a new era for the upcoming Formula 1 season, as they face their rivals without Lewis Hamilton for the first time in over a decade.

Russell has described the 2025 season as a ‘new chapter’ in his F1 career, as he transitions into the role of Mercedes' experienced driver ahead of his 18-year-old team-mate’s debut season.

Antonelli remains an unknown quantity heading into 2025, on the one hand imperious in his junior series title wins, but also the spectre of his FP1 crash at Monza still lingering over him.

Kimi Antonelli will compete in his first full F1 season

George Russell will hope to be in title contention in 2025

Antonelli and Russell prepare for 2025 season

Mercedes have showcased their new lineup on social media, with Antonelli and Russell modelling the team’s new collaboration with Adidas in various posts alongside their red carpet appearance at F1's live launch.

However, the team have recently teased a new venture for their drivers in a recent post, with a picture of Antonelli and Russell sat as a table where the youngster seemed to be interviewing the British driver.

Mercedes’ announcement remained cryptic with the caption reading ‘TeamMates: Coming soon’, as the pair prepare to embark on their maiden season together.

Russell finished sixth overall in the 2024 drivers’ standings, higher than Hamilton, after he secured two victories in Austria and Las Vegas.

Whether the W16 can bring Russell and Antonelli into the title fight remains to be seen, but the two Mercedes drivers could emulate last year’s success and fight for race wins in 2025.

The team have since released the conversation between Antonelli and Russell, which you can watch in full, below: