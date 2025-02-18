Mercedes star reveals new chapter as team CHANGE confirmed

Mercedes driver George Russell has opened a new chapter in his Formula 1 career after he recently confirmed a change at his team.

The 27-year-old will enter his seventh F1 season in 2025, and his fourth with Mercedes, as their lead driver following the exit of Lewis Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETURN path emerges as team boss plots comeback

EXCLUSIVE: Stroll handed BRUTAL F1 career verdict after family spat

Finding a replacement for the seven-time world champion was no easy task, but the team eventually settled on their junior driver and rising star Kimi Antonelli.

However, Mercedes could find themselves on the hunt for the world title in 2025, with the top four team expected to converge even closer in a thrilling end to the current set of regulations.

Click here to shop official Mercedes merchandise via F1 Fanatics, including their 2025 collab with Adidas.

Can George Russell fight for the F1 title in 2025?

Kimi Antonelli will make his Mercedes debut in 2025

READ MORE: Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut

Will Russell remain with Mercedes?

At the end of 2025 Russell’s contract with Mercedes will expire, with the driver yet to announce where he will spend the next stage of his F1 career.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming season, Russell reflected on his career thus far and revealed he was entering a new chapter as he changes from a young driver into the role of the more experienced signing at Mercedes.

"I am entering a new chapter in my career. I am ending my beginning and entering the mid stage," he said in a conversation with Mercedes.

"I recognise my role as the more experienced driver.

"There are a lot of great young drivers coming onto the grid, and it makes you realise you are no longer the youngster."

READ MORE: Wolff Mercedes release confirmed after Hamilton relationship terminated

Russell has marked a shift in his F1 career as he is joined by new team-mate Kimi Antonelli

The Brit also provided an insight into his new team-mate, Antonelli, and described the Italian youngster as a ‘fantastic driver’.

"He is such a fantastic driver. He does not have the experience yet, but I am sure he will be up to speed very quickly,” Russell added.

"He has already integrated so well. We have both been racing from a young age and we know what needs to be fed back to the team. He is young, but his opinion will be just as valid."