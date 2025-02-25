Red Bull launch SECRETIVE 2025 car at pre-season test

Red Bull have finally revealed their car for the 2025 Formula 1 season, the RB21, on the eve of pre-season testing.

Teams will run some shakedown laps on Tuesday, ahead of three full days of running starting on Wednesday, with Red Bull waiting until the last minute to show off their new machinery.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Cullen in STUNNING reunion as Mercedes issue official team statement

READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

The previously dominant team slipped to a close third in the constructors' championship last season, in large part due to Sergio Perez's struggles, and they are now hoping to get one last title out of their current setup before 2026's rule changes.

Unlike some of their rivals however, the Christian Horner-led team have been quiet on the details of their new machine, simply releasing a number of pictures in low light after officially unveiling their new livery in London last week.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals 2025 F1 absence plans in FIA suspension claim

Red Bull have released some teaser images of the RB21

The 2025 liveries were launched at the F175 launch in London

Click here to purchase the 2025 Red Bull kit ahead of what could shape up to be the most competitive season yet.

What's new in Red Bull's RB21?

Aston Martin, for example, put out a release with quotes from both drivers talking about the new car, in addition to details about their technical changes.

Mercedes too have revealed that their W16 features wholesale changes compared to their disappointing 2024 car design, once again releasing more details about the technical details of the car.

Red Bull, however, were more coy in their announcement, simply writing 'Introducing... the RB21' on social media, and providing scant details beyond that.

Fans have already noted that the livery on the new season's car looks remarkably similar to last year's, a running theme for the team over the last few releases.

Shakedown running on Tuesday may provide a better view of the more technical aspects of the RB21, but it's more likely that fans will have to wait until testing begins in earnest at 7am GMT on Wednesday morning to get a real look.