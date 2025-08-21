McLaren F1 stars hurtling towards 'awkward' incident
McLaren F1 stars hurtling towards 'awkward' incident
McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris must face up to the reality of an 'awkward' situation next season, according to one former F1 star.
The pair are currently embroiled in a fierce battle for a maiden world title, with Piastri holding a nine-point advantage going into the final 10 races of the season.
Despite the circumstances, there has been no hint of the relationship between the team-mates breaking down, with both actively encouraged by team chief Zak Brown to race hard and fair over the coming months.
It remains to be seen how the partnership will develop next season with only one able to come out on top, but seven-time race winner Juan Pablo Montoya believes there is no chance the defeated driver will look to move elsewhere as a result.
When asked in an interview with CoinPoker whether there will be a change to the lineup in 2026, the Columbian replied: “No, because they both have contracts.
"Whoever wins would create an awkward situation for a while, but they’ll get over it.
"But was [Ayrton] Senna politically correct? Was Senna correct in the way he won races and championships? No. Was [Alain] Prost fair? No. Was Lewis [Hamilton] fair? No. Schumacher? No. Was Max? No.
“What is interesting for me is that you hear Zak saying, this is Lando's era. It's an interesting thing because you haven't heard Zak saying, this is Oscar's era. He's always said this is Lando's era.”
Norris carrying momentum in title fight
Piastri has held the upper hand for much of the campaign, but had been pegged back somewhat prior to the summer break.
Since running into the back of his colleague at the Canadian Grand Prix in mid-June, Norris has won three of the four subsequent races to reduce the deficit.
The season resumes in Zandvoort next weekend, where another victory for Norris - on the track where he triumphed last year - could see the Brit move to the top of the standings.
Despite the immense pressure on his shoulders, the 25-year-old looks to be in a relaxed frame of mind after being spotted behind the wheel of a classic car while on holiday last week.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff drops hint over 2026 driver comeback
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered
- 13 minutes ago
McLaren F1 stars hurtling towards 'awkward' incident
- 2 hours ago
'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret
- 3 hours ago
F1 cars will be slower in 2026
- Today 11:58
Max Verstappen stunned after shock Yuki Tsunoda admission
- Today 10:56
F1 'asks Sepang for $70 MILLION' to bring Malaysian GP back
- Today 09:43
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august
FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP
- 1 august