close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

McLaren F1 stars hurtling towards 'awkward' incident

McLaren F1 stars hurtling towards 'awkward' incident

Kevin McKenna
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris must face up to the reality of an 'awkward' situation next season, according to one former F1 star.

The pair are currently embroiled in a fierce battle for a maiden world title, with Piastri holding a nine-point advantage going into the final 10 races of the season.

Despite the circumstances, there has been no hint of the relationship between the team-mates breaking down, with both actively encouraged by team chief Zak Brown to race hard and fair over the coming months.

It remains to be seen how the partnership will develop next season with only one able to come out on top, but seven-time race winner Juan Pablo Montoya believes there is no chance the defeated driver will look to move elsewhere as a result.

When asked in an interview with CoinPoker whether there will be a change to the lineup in 2026, the Columbian replied: “No, because they both have contracts.

"Whoever wins would create an awkward situation for a while, but they’ll get over it.

"But was [Ayrton] Senna politically correct? Was Senna correct in the way he won races and championships? No. Was [Alain] Prost fair? No. Was Lewis [Hamilton] fair? No. Schumacher? No. Was Max? No.

“What is interesting for me is that you hear Zak saying, this is Lando's era. It's an interesting thing because you haven't heard Zak saying, this is Oscar's era. He's always said this is Lando's era.”

Zak Brown is more than happy to let his two star men battle it out on track
Zak Brown is more than happy to let his two star men battle it out on track

Norris carrying momentum in title fight

Piastri has held the upper hand for much of the campaign, but had been pegged back somewhat prior to the summer break.

Since running into the back of his colleague at the Canadian Grand Prix in mid-June, Norris has won three of the four subsequent races to reduce the deficit.

The season resumes in Zandvoort next weekend, where another victory for Norris - on the track where he triumphed last year - could see the Brit move to the top of the standings.

Despite the immense pressure on his shoulders, the 25-year-old looks to be in a relaxed frame of mind after being spotted behind the wheel of a classic car while on holiday last week.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff drops hint over 2026 driver comeback

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related

McLaren Zak Brown

Latest News

F1 News Today: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered

  • 13 minutes ago
McLaren F1 stars hurtling towards 'awkward' incident
McLaren

McLaren F1 stars hurtling towards 'awkward' incident

  • 2 hours ago
'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret
F1 Legends

'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret

  • 3 hours ago
F1 cars will be slower in 2026
Latest F1 News

F1 cars will be slower in 2026

  • Today 11:58
Max Verstappen stunned after shock Yuki Tsunoda admission
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen stunned after shock Yuki Tsunoda admission

  • Today 10:56
F1 'asks Sepang for $70 MILLION' to bring Malaysian GP back
F1 News & Gossip

F1 'asks Sepang for $70 MILLION' to bring Malaysian GP back

  • Today 09:43
More news

Most read

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
30.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
30.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident

  • 4 august
 F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
25.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP

  • 1 august
 FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP
20.000+ views

FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP

  • 1 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x