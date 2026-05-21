McLaren F1 get green light for major factory revamp
McLaren F1 get green light for major factory revamp
Changes are underway at the McLaren Technology Centre
McLaren F1 team have obtained planning permission from the council to install a new state-of-the-art feature at their base, the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC).
There are few F1 factories that truly match the style and grandeur of the MTC, with the site comprising over 124 acres in Woking, Surrey, and was opened by none other than Queen Elizabeth II in 2004,
Famous for its round semi-circular glass-walled building set against a manufactured lake, it was designed by Norman Foster and the project was conceived by legendary McLaren boss Ron Dennis.
Now, McLaren have submitted an application to the Woking Borough Council to extend MTC's site to add approximately 150 square meters of space to accommodate their brand new test rig.
The new test rig will be used for their F1 and World Endurance Championship cars, which will allow McLaren to test the combined performance of the engine, gearbox, suspension, and other components.
READ MORE: Aston Martin set for performance 'quantum leap' at Canadian GP
McLaren expansion approved
McLaren's test rig is reportedly crucial as track testing becomes further restricted for teams, and ahead of pre-season testing Barcelona, they had to ship their 2026 challenger to Austria to use AVL's test rig facilities.
By having their own facilities at their Woking base, McLaren will be able to improve their car on-site rather than relying on transporting it externally.
While the planning application has been approved, the new test bench is not expected to become fully operational right away, but the council says work on the new facility must begin within three years.
McLaren's planning application read: "To ensure the continued success and diversification of the McLaren Group into new markets, new facilities and testing equipment like this test rig need to be accommodated on campus to help facilitate continued growth and to deliver the technical and operational requirements of the group."
READ MORE: Briatore 'set for F1 exit' as Horner and BYD plot team takeover
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
McLaren F1 get green light for major factory revamp
Christian Horner makes paddock appearance as ex-F1 boss 'explores' return options
Max Verstappen Racing entry confirmed for iconic 24 Hours of Spa
Daniel Ricciardo offered Mercedes F1 contract to drive alongside Lewis Hamilton
Latest News
McLaren F1 get green light for major factory revamp
- 5 minutes ago
Max Verstappen Nurburgring conspiracy theory addressed by team-mate
- 1 hour ago
Martin Brundle claims F1 drivers are 'scared' over Canadian GP weather forecast
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner makes paddock appearance as ex-F1 boss 'explores' return options
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Abu Dhabi 2021 'scandal', Horner gets comeback green light
- Today 07:46
Max Verstappen Racing entry confirmed for iconic 24 Hours of Spa
- Today 07:27
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may