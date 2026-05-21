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Piastri during FP1 in Melbourne

McLaren F1 get green light for major factory revamp

Piastri during FP1 in Melbourne — Photo: © IMAGO

McLaren F1 get green light for major factory revamp

Changes are underway at the McLaren Technology Centre

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

McLaren F1 team have obtained planning permission from the council to install a new state-of-the-art feature at their base, the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC).

There are few F1 factories that truly match the style and grandeur of the MTC, with the site comprising over 124 acres in Woking, Surrey, and was opened by none other than Queen Elizabeth II in 2004,

Famous for its round semi-circular glass-walled building set against a manufactured lake, it was designed by Norman Foster and the project was conceived by legendary McLaren boss Ron Dennis.

Now, McLaren have submitted an application to the Woking Borough Council to extend MTC's site to add approximately 150 square meters of space to accommodate their brand new test rig.

The new test rig will be used for their F1 and World Endurance Championship cars, which will allow McLaren to test the combined performance of the engine, gearbox, suspension, and other components.

READ MORE: Aston Martin set for performance 'quantum leap' at Canadian GP

McLaren expansion approved

McLaren's test rig is reportedly crucial as track testing becomes further restricted for teams, and ahead of pre-season testing Barcelona, they had to ship their 2026 challenger to Austria to use AVL's test rig facilities.

By having their own facilities at their Woking base, McLaren will be able to improve their car on-site rather than relying on transporting it externally.

While the planning application has been approved, the new test bench is not expected to become fully operational right away, but the council says work on the new facility must begin within three years.

McLaren's planning application read: "To ensure the continued success and diversification of the McLaren Group into new markets, new facilities and testing equipment like this test rig need to be accommodated on campus to help facilitate continued growth and to deliver the technical and operational requirements of the group."

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