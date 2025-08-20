Sauber F1 team have released an official statement regarding the death of Kick streamer Jean Pormanove.

The French streamer - who became famous via streaming platform Kick who are major sponsors of the Sauber F1 team - died following 10 days of constant streaming in which he was subject to awful violent abuse, sleep deprivation, and the consumption of toxic products.

Pormanove died live on camera, with his co-streamers who had been the perpetrators of the deplorable behaviour allegedly showing no regard for the 46-year-old's condition.

The tragic incident happened as part of a French streaming channel called Le Lokal, whose founders were detained last year after a French media publication exposed them for alleged 'live humiliation and violence for audience shares', but they were released and the channel was allowed to continue on Kick.

Sauber's major sponsors Kick, who have naming rights over the F1 team until the end of the 2025 season, are facing scrutiny from fans, fellow streamers and the French authorities.

The F1 team have now opted to release a statement on the matter. Sauber told GPFans: "We are saddened by this tragedy and trust Kick to take all necessary steps to uphold its safeguards and protect creators."

Kick's name is plastered on the side of Sauber's F1 cars

What is Sauber's full name?

Hinwil-based F1 outfit Sauber have been officially known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber since the beginning of the 2024 season, with Kick having naming rights as a major sponsor until the end of the 2025 season.

Then, the team will become Audi in 2026, and it remains to be seen as to whether or not Kick remain as a sponsor when the outfit enter that new era.

One of the streaming platform's biggest names is Drake - who is rumoured to earn around $3.4 million per stream with the company - and the Canadian superstar has offered to pay for Pormanove's funeral.

Kick themselves have also released an official statement, saying: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jean Pormanove and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and community.

"All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation.

"We are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities in this process. Additionally, we have terminated our collaboration with the former French social media agency and are undertaking a comprehensive review of our French content.

"Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick."

