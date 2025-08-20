close global

Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe composite

Lewis Hamilton reveals movie voice actor for dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton reveals movie voice actor for dog Roscoe

Kevin McKenna
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has named his ideal candidate to voice his dog Roscoe in a movie.

The pair have been inseparable since 2013, with the bulldog a regular visitor to the paddock over the years - much to the delight of team employees and fans alike.

It's been a tough year for both Roscoe and Hamilton after the pet pup was diagnosed with pneumonia, but he has since made a full recovery and made his long-awaited return to the track at the British Grand Prix in July.

Hamilton is of course no stranger to the movie business, having played a pivotal role in the production of summer blockbuster, F1.

And it seems the seven-time world champion would be delighted to one day see Roscoe shine on the silver screen.

When asked by Vogue who would provide the voice, he replied: "Well, I would, unless I can find someone else.

"He’s got an underbite because he’s a bulldog. If you look on his Instagram, you’ll see I always put S’s after the words because he’s definitely got a lisp.

"So I would have to find someone who could do a lisp to voice Roscoe. Until then, that person would be me.

"When I talk to him, I always talk with a lisp. I talk like how I imagine he’s talking back to me."

Roscoe has been a frequent visitor to the F1 paddock over the years
Roscoe has been a frequent visitor to the F1 paddock over the years

Can Hamilton turn Ferrari form around?

Hamilton has been enjoying some much-needed downtime with Roscoe over the summer as he reflects on what has been a miserable season to date.

Much was expected of the Brit following his stunning switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, but his dream move has since turned in to a nightmare.

He has yet to feature on the podium in 14 outings with the team, and recently suggested the team would be better off with someone else behind the wheel.

That sentiment has been shared by a number of high-profile figures from within the sport, who believe the time for Hamilton to retire has arrived.

He currently occupies sixth spot in the drivers' standings, one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

