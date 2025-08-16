Lewis Hamilton has detailed his action-packed summer break with adorable pooch Roscoe in a minute-long TikTok video.

The seven-time F1 champion, like all drivers and team members in the sport, is currently enjoying a mandatory 14-day shutdown of all F1 activity, which allows everybody to have a proper break.

Hamilton may just be the driver that needs the break the most, after a Hungarian Grand Prix weekend where he adopted an incredibly negative attitude, even suggesting that his Ferrari team should replace him.

Now, however, Hamilton's worries seem far away as he and Roscoe embark on a road trip in an undisclosed location.

Hamilton can be seen riding motocross bikes, cruising along a mountainous road, stroking wild animals, playing the piano, washing quadbikes and shopping in a hardware store in a video that he has posted on his TikTok page.

And of course, there is plenty of time for the 40-year-old to be having fun with his furry friend Roscoe, and the bulldog looks to be living his best life on holiday with his famous owner.

Lewis Hamilton is never too far from his pet pooch Roscoe

Hamilton looks for reset

Hamilton insisted during the Hungarian GP weekend that there would be tears during his summer break, as he looks to process his first 14 races as a Ferrari driver.

Expectations were high after the Brit's switch to the most successful team in the history of F1, but he has failed to deliver, not even having secured a grand prix podium since joining in January.

Instead, Hamilton is sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship, and is 42 points behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who has claimed five podiums already in 2025.

The 40-year-old will look to use the rest of the 2025 season to rebuild his confidence, and get Ferrari fans onside, before launching another attempt at a record-breaking eighth world championship in 2026.

New regulations are sweeping into the sport next year, potentially allowing for Ferrari to make a jump on their rivals, and allowing Hamilton to get to drive a different generation of car having only won two races in almost four seasons since the last major regulation changes.

