F1 legend opens up on WALKING OUT on Schumacher and Ferrari

Rubens Barrichello has reflected on his time driving alongside the legendary Michael Schumacher at Ferrari - and forcing his departure in 2005.

Often reduced to a backup role behind Schumacher during his glory era with the Scuderia, Barrichello watched his team-mate win five championships in a row.

During the same period, he won nine races and twice finished as runner-up in the standings, having been outraced by one of Formula 1's all-time greats.

Now, Barrichello has admitted he was reluctant to join the team had he been instructed not to challenge his colleague, as once claimed by Bernie Ecclestone.

Barrichello was largely outraced by his team-mate but won nine grands prix in five years

'Many things I did not accept'

"I always say he was better than me, no doubt," Barrichello told F1.com.

"But because he was already there from '96, he had four years [in the team], he had gone through the injury, and obviously Jean [Todt] considered him like a son, so it was tough for someone new to come in and say 'OK, give me the freedom'.

"I told Ferrari if it was written in my contract to let Michael go [ahead], I didn't want to sign. My contract said nothing about that.

"For my benefit I accepted so many things, there were many things I did not accept, but some I did because I saw I was growing there. For six years I saw I was going forward and my time was coming."

Barrichello eventually left Ferrari five years after joining, having requested to leave his deal early after taking exception to events at the team.

"Honda approached me in 2005 and I said I can't [join] because I have a contract with Ferrari for 2006," he added. “But something happened [at Ferrari] in the middle of that year - I’ll put it in my book one day! - and I didn't like it.

"I said 'I can see you guys are not giving me the freedom to race, I waited six years, and I thank you guys very much but I want you to sign me off and I want to leave the contract'."

