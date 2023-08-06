Joe Ellis

Sunday 6 August 2023 12:27 - Updated: 13:50

Charles Leclerc has reportedly agreed to a new deal at Ferrari that will break F1 records.

According to Sportune, the new deal will be guaranteed for the 2025 and 2026 season with the following three campaigns all included as options.

If the deal goes the full five years, the contract Leclerc will be on is estimated to be worth around £160m, a new all-time record for F1.

Performance bonuses could see this number vary but Sportune also report that Leclerc has a clause in his deal that would allow him to leave at the end of each season if he wishes and he could get £43m in compensation in his final year.

READ MORE: Leclerc and Ferrari bring FIGHT to Mercedes and Red Bull with incredible development

Talks with other teams

Charles Leclerc has scored all of Ferrari's podiums in 2023

Ferrari's sudden urge to sign Leclerc to a new deal may have come from talks between the Monegasque and other top F1 teams.

Sportune report that initial discussions with Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin had taken place with his future at Maranello previously questionable.

Fred Vasseur and Ferrari had been wanting to focus on the car with both drivers tied down to contracts until the end of 2024 but the Prancing Horse was forced to act.

An agreeable contract was agreed in rapid fashion which Leclerc is expected to officially sign soon.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group