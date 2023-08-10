Horner agrees with Ferrari as he SAVAGES Mercedes

Shay Rogers

Thursday 10 August 2023 18:57

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner refused to sign the cap of a rival Mercedes fan after having it dangled in his face, much to the delight of a neighbouring Ferrari fan.

While taking time to sign memorabilia for fans, Horner was faced with a difficult decision when offered a the cap of one of his fierce rivals.

In a video shared on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Twitter, he is seen passing up the opportunity to sign the hat, looking on in disgust and saying, “I’m not signing that.”

Horner’s rival intolerance grows

Ironically, Horner was also spotted taping up a Ferrari badge in his Red Bull garage at the Belgium Grand Prix, following a conversation with a guest.

It appears that the Red Bull team principal has a zero-tolerance policy when dealing with rival fans and is intent on converting everyone to support his team.

The Red Bull dominance has certainly helped to bring in a new wave of fans and will continue to do so as long as Max Verstappen has a car capable of fighting for victories.

The Dutchman is currently enduring an eight-race win streak, breaking records weekly and all while his team-mate struggles in identical machinery.

