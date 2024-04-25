Sky Sports F1 pundit dumbfounded by key Ferrari decision

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has shut down a comment from fellow pundit Will Buxton surrounding a stunning decision made by Ferrari.

The Maranello-based team will head into the Miami Grand Prix next month sporting a completely new colour, with their iconic red cars featuring a large blue element.

At another US-based race during the 2023 season, Ferrari decided to race in a white-based livery, at the Las Vegas GP, in a move that saw Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz wearing white-tinged race suits.

Although the cars haven't been seen as of yet ahead of the Miami GP, the complete change of race suit for Leclerc and Sainz teased on the team's official X page suggests its blue element will likely be very prominent.

Ferrari have recently signed a sponsorship deal with HP

Karun Chandhok has become a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage

Ferrari change colours for Miami

Now, in a back-and-forth on X, Buxton and Chandhok have disagreed about how much of an unprecedented change it is for Ferrari, who are synonymous with the racing red colour.

Buxton explained that once in 1964, Enzo Ferrari was so angry that he handed back his competitor's license and that, with Ferrari no longer a represented team on the grid, John Surtees and Lorenzo Bandini's cars were entered into the final two rounds of the championship by the NART team.

This resulted in them racing in a blue and white livery, with Surtees claiming the 1964 world championship.

However, Chandhok disagreed with Buxton that the move to a blue livery wasn't as unusual as first thought, replying: "Err - are you joking??

"Literally no sports team / brand on the planet is more linked to a single colour!"

