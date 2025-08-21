close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton

'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret

'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret

Kevin McKenna
Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton

An F1 champion has opened up on his biggest regrets throughout his time competing in the sport, as he looks forward to a new chapter.

Jenson Button clinched his sole world title back in 2009 with Brawn GP, and enjoyed a stellar career before retiring in 2016.

The 45-year-old recently confirmed he would now be stepping away from the track entirely to focus on spending time with his family.

And in an interview with Hello magazine, the Brit has revealed the impact his hectic life in the spotlight has had on his children.

"It's time [to retire]," he said. "I've had a great career. I'm still healthy, and there are so many things I still want to do, but I feel I've got the balance wrong.

"I've been away too much; I've travelled too much. I've had to, for work, but that’s why I’m retiring from racing, so we can have this new start with the kids and we can spend more time together as a family.

"The kids are growing. I feel like I’m missing a lot. I'm 45 already. It's flown by; it's been insane. But this point in my life is going to be the best part of my life, and I'm very, very excited."

2009 world champion Jenson Button has announced his retirement from racing
2009 world champion Jenson Button has announced his retirement from racing

Button bids farewell to racing

Button raced in over 300 grands prix in F1, representing the likes of Williams, Brawn and McLaren, where he raced alongside a certain Lewis Hamilton.

He tasted victory on no less than 15 occasions, and also racked up a half century of podium finishes, but he also showcased his elite talent in a number of other racing series.

Button would go on to win the Super GT - GT500 championship in 2018, and has been on the podium in both the World Endurance Championship and IMSA Sportscar Championship.

He has also made four appearances in the showpiece event of the former's racing calendar: the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Sky Sports' coverage of F1 has been boosted in recent years after adding Button to their punditry lineup to provide expert analysis on race weekends.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered

READ MORE: Max Verstappen set to change F1 driver number

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

NEWSLETTER: F1's summer break shopping list - Part 1

Related

F1 Sky Sports Sky Sports F1 Jenson Button World Endurance Championship 24 Hours of Le Mans

Latest News

'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret
F1 Legends

'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret

  • 31 minutes ago
F1 cars will be slower in 2026
Latest F1 News

F1 cars will be slower in 2026

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen stunned after shock Yuki Tsunoda admission
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen stunned after shock Yuki Tsunoda admission

  • 2 hours ago
F1 'asks Sepang for $70 MILLION' to bring Malaysian GP back
F1 News & Gossip

F1 'asks Sepang for $70 MILLION' to bring Malaysian GP back

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari have F1 star identified to replace Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari

Ferrari have F1 star identified to replace Lewis Hamilton

  • Today 08:57
More news

Most read

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
30.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident

  • 4 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
25.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
25.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP

  • 1 august
 FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP
20.000+ views

FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP

  • 1 august

F1 Standings

Drivers 2025

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x