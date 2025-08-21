'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret

An F1 champion has opened up on his biggest regrets throughout his time competing in the sport, as he looks forward to a new chapter.

Jenson Button clinched his sole world title back in 2009 with Brawn GP, and enjoyed a stellar career before retiring in 2016.

The 45-year-old recently confirmed he would now be stepping away from the track entirely to focus on spending time with his family.

And in an interview with Hello magazine, the Brit has revealed the impact his hectic life in the spotlight has had on his children.

"It's time [to retire]," he said. "I've had a great career. I'm still healthy, and there are so many things I still want to do, but I feel I've got the balance wrong.

"I've been away too much; I've travelled too much. I've had to, for work, but that’s why I’m retiring from racing, so we can have this new start with the kids and we can spend more time together as a family.

"The kids are growing. I feel like I’m missing a lot. I'm 45 already. It's flown by; it's been insane. But this point in my life is going to be the best part of my life, and I'm very, very excited."

Button raced in over 300 grands prix in F1, representing the likes of Williams, Brawn and McLaren, where he raced alongside a certain Lewis Hamilton.

He tasted victory on no less than 15 occasions, and also racked up a half century of podium finishes, but he also showcased his elite talent in a number of other racing series.

Button would go on to win the Super GT - GT500 championship in 2018, and has been on the podium in both the World Endurance Championship and IMSA Sportscar Championship.

He has also made four appearances in the showpiece event of the former's racing calendar: the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Sky Sports' coverage of F1 has been boosted in recent years after adding Button to their punditry lineup to provide expert analysis on race weekends.

