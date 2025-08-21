close global

﻿
F1 logo on the lights

F1 bans emails as teams given penalty threat

Kevin McKenna
F1 logo on the lights

F1 teams have been forbidden from sending emails during the annual summer shutdown, or else face up to the prospect of receiving a costly penalty.

Implemented by the sport's governing body, the FIA, the break includes a mandatory 14-day shutdown when all squads and their respective employees are prohibited from working.

During that fortnight, teams cannot utilise any of their resources to work on aspects of car performance, including design, development, production of parts and the use of simulators.

And even communication such as emails, phone conversations and meetings are also off limits, with anyone found to be in breach of these regulations at risk of being penalised.

It's to ensure that all F1 personnel are given a proper break, and to stop any teams from gaining an advantage while other teams are off on holiday.

The penalties for being in breach of the rules would likely be in the form of fines or, in the most serious of infringements, points deductions in the constructors' championship.

The FIA have the power to enforce points deductions if teams break the rules
F1 stars enjoying time off

Most drivers choose to take this period every year to get away from the intense pressure of life under the F1 microscope.

Championship contender Lando Norris admitted he does everything in his power to avoid coming into contact with his rivals during his time off, while the likes of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton opt to relax with their pet pups.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has been on holiday with partner Kelly Piquet and their new addition to the family, Lily, who arrived in the spring.

It won't be long, however, until the racers turn their attention to matters on the track, with the action getting back under way at the Dutch Grand Prix next weekend.

