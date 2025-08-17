Kelly Piquet issues adorable baby update
Kelly Piquet has shared a rare glimpse into life with new baby Lily Verstappen-Piquet in an adorable update posted on social media.
The 36-year-old welcomed her first child with Max Verstappen into the world in May, and has since taken a break from social media as she spends quality time with her family.
However, as F1 stars enjoy their summer break, Piquet posted a carousel of pictures of newborn Lily alongside her half-sister Penelope and with her four-time world champion dad.
Piquet shared a series of intimate family moments with her daughter, being held by herself and Verstappen while they were on holiday.
The Verstappen family headed to Sardinia for their break this summer, as they step out of the spotlight of the F1 world and enjoy some quality time.
Piquet and Verstappen enjoy summer break
Verstappen arrived late to the Miami Grand Prix back in April earlier this year to be present at the birth of his daughter, and was immediately welcomed by well-wishers in the F1 paddock.
"Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them when she was born," Verstappen said to ESPN at the Miami GP.
"You never really know what to expect, but it's been very enjoyable, and for sure very special."
Verstappen also referenced his close relationship to Piquet’s daughter Penelope, who was born in 2019 to the Brazilian and her former partner Daniil Kvyat.
"I'm kind of a bonus dad already. I have seen her grow up since she was one year old," he added.
