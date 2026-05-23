FIA announce Lewis Hamilton under investigation at Canadian Grand Prix after incident with rival
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton under investigation at Canadian Grand Prix after incident with rival
The FIA have been busy after qualifying in Montreal
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was placed under investigation after qualifying on Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion set the fifth fastest time for Ferrari during qualifying, but was denied a higher position after he slid at Turn 7 and aborted his final lap.
Hamilton, however, was noted by the stewards after the session and placed under investigation alongside the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.
The pair were summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of Article B4.1.1 of the regulations, with Hamilton under investigation for impeding Gasly at Turn 8 during qualifying.
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Canadian GP times and grid positions
FIA investigate drivers after qualifying at Canadian GP
Alongside Gasly and Hamilton, Fernando Alonso was summoned to the stewards for an unsafe release, alongside Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll who was also called to the stewards for a similar breach.
Cadillac's Sergio Perez was the fifth driver summoned for an alleged incident with Alonso in breach of Article 12.2.1.i of the International Sporting Code.
Stroll will also make a second trip, with the stewards investigating the Canadian driver with Nico Hulkenberg for an alleged impeding incident.
All in all, a busy evening for the stewards in Montreal. Batch order the Poutine!
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