Red Bull F1 supremo Helmut Marko insists he has no regrets over axing drivers from the team.

The Austrian has been in charge of the squad's junior program for two decades, and has overseen the rise of world champions such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

However, despite their success in spotting and developing elite talent, there have been plenty of drivers who have failed to make the grade.

But Marko has defended the ruthless nature of decision-making at the top level, admitting that it takes a special type of character to succeed.

"I actually still stand by those decisions," he told the F1 Insider Podcast. "More than 95 percent of the drivers who couldn't stay in our program go on to drive in Formula E, WEC (World Endurance Championship), DTM (Deutsch Tourenwagen Masters), or elsewhere

"They're not amateurs, but professionals who earn good money, often more than in a civilian profession.

"They can do what they love most, and that's racing. And in many cases, that's made possible in part by our support."

"F1 is the pinnacle of motorsport. It requires not only talent, but also special qualities and a certain mental and physical strength."

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo both came through the Red Bull junior program

Who will be Red Bull's next big star?

The Red Bull junior program was also the first step on the path to F1 for the likes of Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, and Pierre Gasly.

2025 rookie Isack Hadjar and his former team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also came through the pipeline, with both vying for a spot alongside Max Verstappen in 2026.

Tsunoda currently occupies the seat having replaced Liam Lawson after just two races at the start of the year, but the Japanese racer has struggled to make any sort of impact, failing to score on any of his previous seven grand prix outings.

He trails Hadjar in the standings going in to the final 10 races of the season, with the French-Algerian enjoying a solid maiden campaign at Red Bull's sister team, Racing Bulls.

It promises to be a period of adjustment for Red Bull over the coming months following the sacking of team principal Christian Horner, who has been replaced at the helm by Laurent Mekies.

