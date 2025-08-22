Marko issues unapologetic verdict over Red Bull sackings
Marko issues unapologetic verdict over Red Bull sackings
Red Bull F1 supremo Helmut Marko insists he has no regrets over axing drivers from the team.
The Austrian has been in charge of the squad's junior program for two decades, and has overseen the rise of world champions such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.
However, despite their success in spotting and developing elite talent, there have been plenty of drivers who have failed to make the grade.
But Marko has defended the ruthless nature of decision-making at the top level, admitting that it takes a special type of character to succeed.
"I actually still stand by those decisions," he told the F1 Insider Podcast. "More than 95 percent of the drivers who couldn't stay in our program go on to drive in Formula E, WEC (World Endurance Championship), DTM (Deutsch Tourenwagen Masters), or elsewhere
"They're not amateurs, but professionals who earn good money, often more than in a civilian profession.
"They can do what they love most, and that's racing. And in many cases, that's made possible in part by our support."
"F1 is the pinnacle of motorsport. It requires not only talent, but also special qualities and a certain mental and physical strength."
Who will be Red Bull's next big star?
The Red Bull junior program was also the first step on the path to F1 for the likes of Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, and Pierre Gasly.
2025 rookie Isack Hadjar and his former team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also came through the pipeline, with both vying for a spot alongside Max Verstappen in 2026.
Tsunoda currently occupies the seat having replaced Liam Lawson after just two races at the start of the year, but the Japanese racer has struggled to make any sort of impact, failing to score on any of his previous seven grand prix outings.
He trails Hadjar in the standings going in to the final 10 races of the season, with the French-Algerian enjoying a solid maiden campaign at Red Bull's sister team, Racing Bulls.
It promises to be a period of adjustment for Red Bull over the coming months following the sacking of team principal Christian Horner, who has been replaced at the helm by Laurent Mekies.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned by team-mate admission as champion reveals major career regret
READ MORE: F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
READ MORE: Max Verstappen set to change F1 driver number
READ MORE: F1 team sponsor criticised after streamer death
Related
Latest News
Fernando Alonso hopes raised after shock Toto Wolff verdict
- 14 minutes ago
Marko issues unapologetic verdict over Red Bull sackings
- 1 hour ago
Ex-F1 team could return as 12TH competitor on the grid
- 2 hours ago
Russell tipped to SNUB Mercedes contract offer
- 3 hours ago
Ford all set to launch Red Bull takeover
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton shock as '90% of Ferrari didn't want him'
- Today 08:29
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge
- 5 august
F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
- 10 august