F1 News Today: Christian Horner tipped for Aston Martin move as Red Bull make huge decision

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been backed to join Aston Martin.

Red Bull cease F1 upgrades amid Max Verstappen struggle

Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies has hinted that no further upgrades will be made on the RB21 for the rest of 2025.

Unseen Ferrari footage drops after Hamilton dispute

Previously unseen footage of the aftermath of Ferrari's controversial team orders at the Miami Grand Prix has been dropped by Sky Sports F1.

Laurent Mekies given reduced Red Bull responsibilities

Laurent Mekies’ responsibilities at Red Bull have lessened compared to those of former F1 team principal Christian Horner.

Government minister rules out F1 race

F1 fans may have to wait a little longer before an iconic race returns to the calendar following a statement from a government official.

Former Ferrari star CHAMPION at 53

Former Ferrari star Rubens Barrichello has done what he was never able to do in F1 - take a racing championship win.

