Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies has hinted that no further upgrades will be made on the RB21 for the rest of 2025.

Max Verstappen has struggled with the infamously tricky machinery so far this season, yet has displayed impressive racing prowess by extracting two grand prix victories out of it.

Nevertheless, the energy drink giants' star driver is currently languishing down in third in the drivers' standings with 187 points, but is not yet mathematically out of title contention.

The Dutchman will hopefully be feeling refreshed after enjoying a lavish summer break but will be hoping to come back with a bang this weekend at Red Bull in front of his home fans at Zandvoort.

However, it seems that no major upgrades are on the cards for Verstappen at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix if Mekies' recent comments are anything to go by.

Speaking to the media, Mekies said: "The season is still very long. Even if car development is going to heavily slow down, or is pretty much going to be minimal from now on, we still have a lot of things we can learn."

As things stand there are just nine points separating championship leader Oscar Piastri from team-mate Lando Norris in the drivers' championship.

McLaren have insisted that they will not be changing their approach to driver treatment from the Dutch GP onwards, with their monumental lead in the constructors' standings handing them the freedom to allow their drivers to race.

But we have seen this season already that mistakes are not uncommon at the papaya outfit, especially where Norris is concerned. Take the Canadian GP for example, a misjudge move from the Brit cost him his race and vital championship points.

George Russell went on to win that race in Montreal but any further slip-ups from either McLaren star could see Verstappen take a grand prix win should his Red Bull be in a position to assist him! The 27-year-old sits 97 points behind Piastri and trails Norris by 88 points, so while a title charge is unlikely, it isn't impossible.

Of the drivers on the current grid, Verstappen holds the record for the most wins at his home circuit, with a win in Zandvoort this weekend just what he needs to kickstart the second half of the campaign off on the right foot.

