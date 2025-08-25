Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been backed to join Aston Martin should he return to F1.

Following the British Grand Prix last month, the Milton Keynes-based squad shocked the sport by announcing that Horner had been sacked with immediate effect and replaced by ex-Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Since his abrupt exit from the team he led for two decades, many stars of the F1 paddock both past and present have weighed in on what Horner's future could hold, especially now he has been officially terminated from all Red Bull roles.

Alpine, Ferrari and even Cadillac have all been rumoured to be possible options for the 51-year-old, but no concrete reports suggest he will be making a comeback anytime soon.

On a recent episode of the MontoyAS podcast, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya was asked whether he could see Horner at Cadillac.

Montoya responded, instead offering up a different Red Bull rival as an ideal destination for Horner, saying: "No, I see Horner more in a team like Aston, and I see him at a team like Aston on the one hand because he has been with Newey for many years and they have a very good relationship, so it would be a very good fit."

Could Christian Horner be tempted to reunite with Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Would Aston Martin be interested in Red Bull takeover?

Montoya makes a relevant point that Horner would certainly feel at home back at Adrian Newey's side, even if it was in the new environment of Aston Martin.

Unlike the brief rumours that suggested a move to Maranello could be on the cards for the British boss, a role at Aston Martin offers Horner the option to stay put in the UK with no need to uproot his family.

But, the reality remains that F1 design legend Newey left Red Bull in search of a new challenge and having Horner return as his boss would hardly offer that.

Yet Montoya still thinks Lawrence Stroll's F1 team need a change in leadership.

"I think Aston doesn't have a strong leader. They already have the engine, they have the designer, they have everything, but they need a more illustrious leader, so to speak."

"I'm not saying that the person they are considering is doing a bad job, but sometimes you need a little more of a figurehead to lead," the seven-time grand prix winner concluded.

