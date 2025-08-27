close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
George Russell with a background of 100 dollar bills

F1 News Today: Russell reaches desperation as star driver linked with SHOCK Red Bull transfer

F1 News Today: Russell reaches desperation as star driver linked with SHOCK Red Bull transfer

Sam Cook
George Russell with a background of 100 dollar bills

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell is still awaiting news of his next contract with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Champion tipped for SHOCK Red Bull move

Related image
Related image

Red Bull are keen on signing a world champion driver to their F1 driver lineup for the 2026 campaign, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Sergio Perez calls on fans to unite after F1 return confirmed

Related image
Related image

Sergio Perez has urged his fans to come together once again following the confirmation of his stunning return to F1.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Dutch Grand Prix set for mandatory FIA rule change

Related image
Related image

The FIA have confirmed a mandatory change for all teams at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix as the sport returns from the annual summer shutdown.

➡️ READ MORE

Piastri addresses McLaren 'tension' as Norris fight heats up

Related image
Related image

2025 F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri has opened up about whether he feels any tension between he and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes George Russell F1 News Today Alex Palou

Latest News

F1 star set to serve delayed FIA penalty at next race
Latest F1 News

F1 star set to serve delayed FIA penalty at next race

  • 10 minutes ago
Christian Horner F1 return update issued in official announcement
Latest F1 News

Christian Horner F1 return update issued in official announcement

  • 56 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Russell reaches desperation as star driver linked with SHOCK Red Bull transfer
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Russell reaches desperation as star driver linked with SHOCK Red Bull transfer

  • 2 hours ago
Hilarious outtakes of Bottas F1 return announcement revealed
F1 Social

Hilarious outtakes of Bottas F1 return announcement revealed

  • Yesterday 22:52
Max Verstappen reveals way to watch Dutch GP for FREE
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen reveals way to watch Dutch GP for FREE

  • Yesterday 21:53
F1 icon hints at Christian Horner BAN
F1 News & Gossip

F1 icon hints at Christian Horner BAN

  • Yesterday 20:55
More news

Most read

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
20.000+ views

F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder

  • 10 august
 F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
15.000+ views

F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

  • 20 august
 Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

  • 12 august
 Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
10.000+ views

Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

  • 24 august
 Sauber F1 issue statement after sponsor criticism over streamer death
10.000+ views

Sauber F1 issue statement after sponsor criticism over streamer death

  • 20 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x