F1 News Today: Russell reaches desperation as star driver linked with SHOCK Red Bull transfer

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell is still awaiting news of his next contract with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Champion tipped for SHOCK Red Bull move

Related image

Red Bull are keen on signing a world champion driver to their F1 driver lineup for the 2026 campaign, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Sergio Perez calls on fans to unite after F1 return confirmed

Related image

Sergio Perez has urged his fans to come together once again following the confirmation of his stunning return to F1.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Dutch Grand Prix set for mandatory FIA rule change

Related image

The FIA have confirmed a mandatory change for all teams at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix as the sport returns from the annual summer shutdown.

➡️ READ MORE

Piastri addresses McLaren 'tension' as Norris fight heats up

Related image

2025 F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri has opened up about whether he feels any tension between he and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

➡️ READ MORE

Related