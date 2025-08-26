Sergio Perez calls on fans to unite after F1 return confirmed

Sergio Perez has urged his fans to come together once again following the confirmation of his stunning return to F1.

Following months of speculation, the Mexican has been announced as one half of Cadillac's new driver lineup alongside fellow veteran Valtteri Bottas.

The pair were left without a full-time seat on the grid in 2025 having been axed by Red Bull and Sauber respectively at the end of last season.

But their names have been consistently linked with a spot at the American outfit over the course of the campaign, and now the rumours can finally be put to bed.

Perez posted an emotional video on Instagram in the wake of the news, encouraging his army of Mexican supporters to get behind him as he embarks on a new challenge.

He said: "Remember when I said we'd meet again? It's not just about me. I raced with my family, with my friends, with your cheer at every turn, with the hope of millions who shared my dream.

"I'll always be grateful for your support. It's why today I say, I'm not back alone. The roar of a country is back, the strength of a continent is back, millions of hearts are back.

"This is the next chapter. We are back."

Sergio Perez will race alongside Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac next season

Perez back in business with Cadillac

Perez's F1 career began back in 2011 at Sauber, where his impressive displays over two seasons saw McLaren sign him up as a replacement for Mercedes-bound Lewis Hamilton.

However, he lasted just one year at the British outfit before making the move to Force India (who subsequently became Racing Point), where he spent six seasons, the last of which brought his maiden race win at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

Perez would then go on to star for Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen, playing a pivotal role in the team securing two consecutive world constructors' titles.

But he endured a dramatic drop-off in form last season, and despite signing a new deal in June, was relieved of his duties at the end of the year.

The Mexican will be back on the grid in 2026 with the sport's newest outfit, alongside fellow veteran Bottas.

