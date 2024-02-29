Verstappen lauds Red Bull achievements ahead of major milestone
Max Verstappen has given high praise for Red Bull and their achievements in F1 as they celebrate 20 years in the sport in 2024.
The energy drinks giant debuted in F1 in 2005 when they brought Jaguar and began life as a midfield team with David Coulthard and Christian Klien as their first driver lineup.
After a few years of occasional points finishes, the team propelled themselves from the middle of the field to the front of the pack after the radical regulation changes in 2009.
Since then, Red Bull have finished outside the top three of the constructors’ championship only once – that coming in 2015 – and have gone on to achieve 113 race wins, 264 podiums, seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles.
Red Bull celebrate 20 years in F1
Promoted to the team in 2016 in place of Daniil Kvyat, Verstappen has won three of those drivers’ titles in the last three years and comes of the back of the most dominant season in F1 history in 2023.
Speaking with ESPN UK, the Dutchman reflected on how far the team have come in the sport as he prepares to race their 20th machine – the RB20 – in 2024.
“Yeah, well, I mean, the team had been on top,” he said. “And then I when I joined, it was probably a bit of a time of reshuffling a few things and getting things back in order, with the new era of cars.
“Then to be able to win championships again with a team that had been doing it already, yeah just great.
“And we having a great momentum as well, a lot of great people in the team. And hopefully we can keep that going for a while.”
