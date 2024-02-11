Coulthard drops DRAMATIC F1 bombshell about Hamilton and Leclerc

David Coulthard has outlined that Charles Leclerc’s stunning qualifying pace could be something that a 40-year-old Lewis Hamilton will struggle against.

Having already achieved 23 pole positions in his career, the Monegasque driver will be keen to assert himself early on against Hamilton.

The Brit himself has the most pole positions in the sport’s history with 104, but Leclerc’s generational one lap talent could prove to be a challenge for Hamilton, who will be entering his 19th Formula 1 season when he first partners Leclerc.

It also means that Leclerc will be tough to match across a Sunday too, with the Ferrari driver desperate to change his poor qualifying-to-win ratio in the sport.

READ MORE: F1 champion reveals Hamilton would have STAYED at Mercedes if key condition met

Lewis Hamilton is without a race victory in over two years

Lewis Hamilton will be with Ferrari for at least two seasons until 2026

Coulthard: Charles will be at full strength

Coulthard points out that Leclerc will be difficult opposition for Hamilton when he joins up with the Scuderia.

“Charles is a young and fast driver,” he said on the Formula For Success podcast. “He doesn't have the world championships and the experience of Lewis, but I think he'll be a champion in the future.

“I think Charles is one of the fastest drivers on the flying lap, he's amazing in qualifying, and Lewis is an extraordinary race driver.

“But at 40 years old, I don't see him as fast on the flying lap anymore. And at that point, Charles will be at full strength.”

The two are yet to fight on track fiercely for race wins, much like Max Verstappen has with Hamilton – a good omen for a relationship which will need to be strong if Ferrari are to win a championship.

If they can work well together, regardless of qualifying speed, Ferrari could stand their best chance at a world championship since they last took the constructors’ crown in 2008.

READ MORE: British Grand Prix fate sealed in MASSIVE F1 announcement