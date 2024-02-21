F1 winner reveals which young driver SHOULD be driving in 2024

Formula 1 race winner turned pundit David Coulthard has said that he would have Liam Lawson on the grid for the 2024 season.

The New Zealander had a brief spell with AlphaTauri - now Visa Cash App RB - in 2023 after Daniel Ricciardo was forced onto the sidelines after breaking his wrist in a crash at Zandvoort.

In his five races with the Faenza squad, Lawson put in some impressive performances, including a ninth place finish in Singapore, scoring his first points in F1.

Liam Lawson impressed in his brief spell with AlphaTauri

The 22-year-old replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo for five races

Visa Cash App RB decided to retain Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for 2024

Coulthard: I would have Lawson on the grid

But after Ricciardo returned from injury, the 22-year-old did not return to the cockpit of an F1 car again in 2023, and instead went back to Super Formula to finish his season with Team Mugen, where he finished second in the standings.

In 2024, AlphaTauri head into their new era as Visa Cash App RB, and decided to retain Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as they look to branch away from just being Red Bull’s junior team.

This left Lawson without a seat for this season, and Coulthard has said that he would like to see the New Zealander on the grid, not just as a test and reserve driver.

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, Coulthard’s co-host Eddie Jordan fumed over the lack of rookies in the sport, with 2024 being the first season in history where the driver lineup is the same as the year before.

Former Red Bull driver Coulthard was in agreement with Jordan about Lawson being on the grid: “I agree with you on Liam Lawson, I personally would have stuck him in the AlphaTauri or the Racing Bulls as it’s now called.”

