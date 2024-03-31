F1 winner questions Hamilton 'transparency' claims
Formula 1 winner David Coulthard has questioned Lewis Hamilton over comments he made calling for more ‘transparency’.
Coulthard participated in 246 races throughout his career with the likes of Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.
Hamilton stood up for friend Susie Wolff after she launched legal action against the FIA following 'conflict of interest' allegations that were made against the F1 Academy managing director and her husband Toto Wolff back in December.
Hamilton called for the sport to stand ‘true to their values’ amid a media frenzy that has clouded the sport for the last few months involving the FIA and F1.
The Wolff investigation, an investigation into FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and a Red Bull investigation into team boss Christian Horner have all been key subjects of matter recently.
Coulthard disagrees with Hamilton
Coulthard has now suggested that Hamilton shouldn't be so quick to throw stones, in case he finds himself in a similar position in years to come, and argued that the publicity isn’t bad for the sport.
“There’s one school of thought that says: ‘There’s no such thing as bad publicity'," Coulthard said on the Formula For Success podcast.
“Whenever there’s been big traumas and Formula 1 – loss of life and horrible situations like that – the audience has grown because it takes it off the back pages and puts it on the front pages.
“We’ve had Lewis Hamilton ask for more accountability and transparency across the board,” he continued.
“I’m always a bit curious on that, actually, because it’s like people ask for things whilst they’re not having to do it.
"Lead by example in being transparent and open, rather than just doing so whenever there’s a controversy.”
