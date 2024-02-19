Famous F1 team boss livid over lack of rookie representation on grid

Former F1 team boss and owner Eddie Jordan has been left furious by the fact that there are no rookies on the F1 grid in 2024.

This season will mark the first time in history where the driver lineup is exactly the same as the previous year, with no newcomers joining the sport to prove their worth in the pinnacle of motorsport.

And speaking on the Formula For Success Podcast, the legendary F1 owner was enraged by the decisions made by the F1 teams.

The 2024 grid will be the same as the year before for the first time in F1 history

Eddie Jordan fumed over the lack of rookies on the grid

The legendary owner believes drivers like Liam Lawson should be in the sport

Jordan furious at lack of rookies

"I'm so p*****”, he said.

“I can’t say how angry that makes me. This decision by those responsible is 'scandalous'.

“All large and small teams should be ashamed of themselves for not making it their job to give young drivers a chance.”

One young driver that was given a chance in 2023 was Liam Lawson, as the Red Bull prospect was thrusted into the AlphaTauri for five races after Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist in Zandvoort.

But despite some impressive performances, including a points finish in Singapore, the Faenza team – now known as Visa Cash App RB – opted to retain Ricciardo, and Jordan explained how he would have had the New Zealand driver on the grid, as well as Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, who dominated the F2 championship in 2022.

“One person I would really consider is Liam Lawson,” Jordan continued.

“And then there's a young Brazilian that a lot of people don't have on their radar yet, and that's Felipe Drugovich. He won the Formula 2 championship by a huge margin and would probably be my first choice.

“For me, Toro Rosso was the best kindergarten that gave young drivers the chance and just let them fly. I enjoyed that. And Franz Tost always enjoyed seeing the rise of these drivers.

"I think it's just disturbing that there are no rookies [this year].”

