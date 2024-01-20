Hamilton and Alonso snubbed as ex-team owner names 'only one' Verstappen rival

Eddie Jordan, the outspoken former owner of the Jordan F1 team, has stirred the pot once again with a rather bold statement.

Jordan has expressed his doubts about the capability of F1 veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to challenge Max Verstappen in the coming years, largely because of their age.

Instead, he believes only Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has a realistic chance of posing a considerable threat to the Dutchman.

Eddie Jordan believes only Charles Leclerc is capable of fighting it out with Max Verstappen

Eddie Jordan doesn't 'trust' Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have what it takes to win titles anymore

Jordan: Leclerc and Norris a mighty duo

Jordan, speaking to Auto Bild, also touted Lando Norris as another up-and-coming star with a particularly bright future, potentially even alongside Leclerc.

"I simply no longer trust that Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, although they are well-deserved champions, can keep up with Verstappen due to their age," he told Auto Bild.

"I only see one rival for Max and it is Charles Leclerc. If I now had a top team and didn't get Max, there would only be one pair of drivers capable of facing the fight with Verstappen.

"Leclerc and, as a team-mate, Lando Norris.”

