Hamilton to Ferrari F1 switch leaves Leclerc 'shocked and disappointed'

Charles Leclerc and his management team are reportedly ‘shocked and disappointed’ by Ferrari’s decision to hire seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025, according to the Italian media.

Hamilton recently signed a deal with Ferrari which will see him leave Mercedes after 12 seasons with the team.

It means he will combine with Leclerc to create one of Formula 1’s most formidable lineups ever at the start of next year.

While Hamilton should help bring the best out of the Monegasque star, a lack of communication from Ferrari over negotiations has seemingly upset Leclerc, just weeks after he signed his own extension with the team.

Ferrari will be Lewis Hamilton's third different team across his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to compete against the likes of Max Verstappen for another world championship

Leclerc 'shocked and disappointed'

Corriere Dello Sport reports that Leclerc was caught off guard by the announcement just a week after committing his own future to the team and that they couldn’t have imagined a scenario where Hamilton would join the Scuderia.

The reason Leclerc wasn’t informed of the Hamilton talks could be because Ferrari themselves weren’t aware of his availability at the time.

Even Mercedes themselves were caught out by the announcement and change of heart from their driver, who now leaves them with a hole to fill before 2025.

Leclerc will need to bring his A-game to the table if he is to win a championship alongside a driver who has been historically difficult to beat in the same car across his career.

