Ferrari confirm ICONIC F1 return for 2024

Ferrari have revealed that their new race suits will play host to the return of white on their team kit, with black no longer a part of their colour scheme.

The historic white has featured on many Ferrari cars throughout the years, including those driven when Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso were with the team.

Notably, Ferrari ditched black at the end of the 1999 Formula 1 season before going on to win five consecutive titles with Schumacher in the early 2000's.

READ MORE: Iconic F1 star launches bid to replace Hamilton

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will don the kit at pre-season testing in a two weeks' time, as the Scuderia gear up for a title fight with Red Bull.

Black will make its departure from at least the Ferrari drivers' suits for the 2024 F1 season

Ferrari pairing enjoy last season together

Leclerc recently signed a new long-term contract with Ferrari keeping him with the team until at least 2026 alongside new recruit for 2025, Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE: Ferrari sign ANOTHER British driver to F1 roster

That means 2024 will be the last year in red for Carlos Sainz, who will depart the team after the conclusion of the season in Abu Dhabi.

In a post which has received over 11,000 likes on X, formerly known as Twitter, the two drivers can be seen taking a look at their new race suits - but the actual look of the suits has yet to be revealed.

🗣️ “The black is gone, the white is back”



Watch @CarlosSainz55 & @Charles_Leclerc take a look at their new 2024 race suits 👀 pic.twitter.com/dChxApd8vB — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 4, 2024

READ MORE: Double Leclerc BOOST revealed in new Ferrari deal