Contract loophole for F1 star allows him to LEAVE new contract early

The details of Charles Leclerc’s new F1 contract with Ferrari have been revealed – and it includes a potential loophole that will allow him to leave the team.

No official figures or the length of the deal were given away when Leclerc’s contract extension was announced on Thursday, only saying it was a ‘multi-year deal.’

Now, Corriere della Sera have reported the full extent of the contract and it leaves the Monegasque driver with a mega salary and a few more years in the sport.

Charles Leclerc's new Ferrari contract details has been revealed

New Leclerc contract details revealed

The Italian publication have revealed that Leclerc has signed a four-year extension with Ferrari, which will take him until the 2028 season, with his previous deal due to expire at the end of this season.

However, the deal includes a break clause, allowing him to leave the team after the 2026 season when the regulations revamp is put to effect, if the Red team are unable to provide him with a car that is a title contender.

Leclerc will earn a yearly salary of $30 million, rising from $25 million, plus an extra $5 million in bonuses such as race wins and world championships.

The contract extension leaves him with huge financial benefits

It is also understood that if the 26-year-old chooses to stay with the team and see out his contract to 2028, that figure will rise to up to $50 million a year.

As for team-mate Carlos Sainz, talks are ongoing over a renewal but there has been no confirmation yet, with the Spaniard reportedly wanting a two-year deal.

Sainz has been linked with a move to Audi when they are due to enter the sport in 2026.

And what about Lando Norris?

Norris' extension doesn't have any such loopholes, at least not that we're aware of yet.

He's signed an extension to stay at least until 2027, it's believed, and could not be happier to be doing so.

Lando Norris is keen to get McLaren back fighting regularly for race wins

He said: "It’s a great feeling to be staying in papaya. I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid.

"I’m confident in challenging for wins with McLaren. I’m excited to create more amazing memories and continue working hard with everyone at MTC for the next few years."

