F1 team make history after landing superstar driver

Sauber academy driver Lena Buhler is set to make a further step forward in her career as she prepares to compete in the Formula Regional European Championship.

The first female driver to be inducted into the Sauber driver development programme, Buhler enjoyed a sensational 2023 campaign in the inaugural season of the F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix.

The Swiss driver quickly displayed her speed and potential in the all-female category and finished the season as runner-up to the title behind Marta Garcia with two wins and set the record for the most podiums in a season with 13.

Having proved herself in the series and gathered essential experience, Buhler will now prepare to make a further step up the motorsport ladder on the European scene, again racing with ART Grand Prix and supported by the Sauber Academy.

Lena Buhler will make her Formula Regional debut in May

The swiss driver finished second in the championship behind Marta Garcia

Buhler makes huge step forward

In a press release, Sauber said that racing in Formula Regional on some of the most prestigious venues all around Europe ‘will present a new challenge for the talented Swiss’ and that it will be ‘one she will surely be able to take.’

Set to make her debut at Hockenheim in May, Buhler is excited for the season ahead.

“Formula Regional was the natural next step after F1 Academy, and I am delighted and proud to make this progression,” she said.

“I want to thank Sauber Academy, my team and of course my sponsors for believing in me and for all their support last season – I cannot wait to get started again, and to achieve even greater results together.

“Over these past few months, I trained hard preparing for my debut, and I am highly motivated – it won’t be an easy task, but I am ready for the challenge.”

