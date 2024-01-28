Verstappen reveals STRICT Red Bull contract rule

Max Verstappen has revealed that he has a strict ‘no dangerous sports’ clause included in his Red Bull contract.

The Dutchman has the longest deal of any other driver on the grid, with his deal set to expire at the end of the 2028 season and pay him a reported yearly salary of £40 million, before bonuses.

It is no surprise that with the three-time champion’s current form and the mega contract that he is on, Red Bull will want to keep him in the best condition at all times.

Verstappen admitted to the clause in his contract when speaking with Dutch magazine Formule1, stating that it bans him for taking part in ‘all dangerous sports’ including skiing.

Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028

His lengthy contract makes him the highest paid driver on the grid

Red Bull want to take no risks with their star man

Verstappen reveals 'no dangerous sports' clause

“Yes, dramatic of course and sad,” he said.

“But on the other hand, you can also slip in the shower and break your neck. There is a risk in everything. But to answer your question, I haven't skied in five years because of the risk of breaking or twisting something with all the consequences that entails.

“And of course also in the knowledge that there are still years to come in which I have a great chance of becoming champion again and winning races. If you think about that, you automatically take fewer risks.”

This type of clause is very common with Football players, who often have it in their contracts that they are not allowed to ski or take part in any activities that may cause major injury.

"Me, too. No dangerous sports,” Verstappen confirmed.

