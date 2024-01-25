Max Verstappen is already a three-time world Formula 1 world champion at just 26 years old so it won't come as a surprise that as well as trophies there is lots of well earned wealth and fortune for the Red Bull star.

In 2023, Verstappen had the most dominant season in the history of Formula 1, having won 19 out of 22 races with a winning percentage of 86.35 per cent.

He also broke other records on his way to his third world title, which tied him with icons like Ayrton Senna, Jack Brabham, Sir Jackie Stewart, and Niki Lauda.

And while he sits atop the drivers' standings, the Red Bull star is also at the top of the highest-paid F1 drivers list in 2023.

So, how much does the triple champion make? Let's delve into Verstappen's net worth, contract details, and lucrative sponsorships.

Max Verstappen net worth

Verstappen's latest contract extension with Red Bull, signed in early 2022, would see him racing for the energy drink giant until 2028.

While this figure is expected to rise this season, Forbes estimates the Dutchman's earnings in 2023 at a whopping $70 million per year, including a base salary of $45 million and performance-related bonuses of $25 million.

This places him first on Forbes' list of F1's highest-paid drivers in 2023 and 22nd among the world's highest-paid athletes.

But Verstappen's riches aren't just confined to F1. Although he lost his long-time sponsor, Jumbo Supermarkets, which backed him even before arriving in the sport, he still boasts a lucrative portfolio of endorsements with brands like Electronic Arts (EA Sports), Heineken, and Viaplay, reportedly adding $4 million to his coffers annually.

His sponsorships and endorsements, coupled with his own burgeoning line of merchandise, add to his ever-growing net worth, which is estimated by multiple sources to be a cool $210 million.

How Verstappen spends his millions

Verstappen enjoys a lavish lifestyle befitting a champion, thanks to his various sources of income. He lives in a luxurious penthouse overlooking the Mediterranean in Monte Carlo, which is reportedly worth $16 million.

The world champion's need for speed persists even outside of the racetrack. He owns a stunning fleet of fast cars, though they are obviously not as fast as his RB19 rocket ship.

His garage houses an Audi R8, Bugatti Chiron, Jaguar F-type, Ferrari Monza SP2, Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG, Porsche 911, GT3 RS, and four Aston Martins.

But the crown jewel of his collection is the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar designed by Adrian Newey and worth $4.5 million.

Aside from his incredible car collection, Verstappen travels to F1 races in his Dassault Falcon-900EX private jet, which he purchased for a staggering $15 million from Sir Richard Branson in 2020.

In 2021, he purchased a 120-foot yacht named "Bagheera" for almost $6 million. It includes accommodations for nine guests, an infinity jacuzzi, and a $100k weekly rental rate.

But while Verstappen enjoys the spoils of his racing success, the Red Bull star also contributes to many charities including Wings for Life, a non-profit dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injuries.

In 2022, he auctioned off a special edition of his Austrian GP helmet, generating $273,000 for the cause. He repeated this act in 2023, raising around $139,000 with his signed Canadian Grand Prix suit.

Verstappen has also participated in charity football events and organised a virtual sim race event with his esports team, Redline, to raise funds for those affected by the Emilia-Romagna floods.

