Hamilton pitches idea of F1 ‘sabbatical’

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he may take a sabbatical from F1 before he claims his eighth world title.

It has been a difficult couple of seasons for the Brit in F1, after heartbreakingly missing out on that record-breaking eighth title to Max Verstappen in 2021 in controversial fashion.

Hamilton has not won a race since Jeddah that year, making it the longest he has ever gone in his career without a win.

Mercedes have struggled with the new regulations to build him and team-mate George Russell a competitive car, with Russell claiming the team’s only win to date in this era in Brazil in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton has not won a race in over two years

The Brit has struggled with his Mercedes machinery since the new regulations

Hamilton: 'Probably better to take sabbatical'

With this underperformance, speculation has continued to spread around Hamilton’s future in the sport and whether he will soon retire before winning another world championship.

Speaking with formule1.nl about whether he will end his career after another title, Hamilton responded: “I never said that an eighth title would be the end point. And I don't know what follows after driving in Formula 1.

“I don't necessarily feel the desire to remain active in Formula 1 any longer, but as I said before: never say 'never'.

Speculation has grown that Hamilton may retire from F1 soon

“I can't imagine not driving anymore and still being in a pit box somewhere. I would probably think: 'I could stick with it for another year, then I can still participate.'

“So it would probably be better to take a sabbatical and then see if I would still like to come back.”

