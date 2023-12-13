Verstappen reveals why he 'doesn't miss' F1 rivalry with Hamilton

Sam Cook

Max Verstappen has said that he 'appreciates' the on-track rivalry he had with Lewis Hamilton, but doesn't miss it now it's gone.

The Dutchman has not had any real threat to his dominance over the last two seasons, and has been able to race to three world championships and 54 race victories.

The first of those world championships came in 2021, after an almighty battle with seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Verstappen and Hamilton went into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix two years ago today level on points, with Verstappen taking the spoils after a controversial ending to the race.

Verstappen's Hamilton dominance

Since then, Verstappen has gone on to add 34 victories to his tally, breaking multiple Formula 1 records in the last two seasons. Hamilton, on the other hand, is without a win in the sport since the race before that dramatic event at the Yas Marina Circuit.

"I don't miss duels with him," Verstappen told Blick.

"I'm happy with how this season went. Of course, I appreciate the duels we once had. But now I appreciate above all the successes that we can celebrate as a team.

"Not winning 45 times in a row? It happened to me too. Every now and then I managed to win. Well, periods like this can happen, but I prefer not to think about it. Because they devour the necessary energy in you."

