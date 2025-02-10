Red Bull F1 legend makes racing return after STUNNING Vettel announcement

A Red Bull Formula 1 legend has been confirmed to be taking part in a racing return, alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel was recently confirmed to be making his return to racing, following his departure from F1 back in 2022, at the 2025 Race of Champions which will take place in Sydney on March 7 and March 8.

The four-time world champion left Ferrari in 2020, before enduring two seasons of midfield running at Aston Martin and eventually announcing his retirement from the sport.

The majority of Vettel's F1 career, however, was spent with Red Bull, where he claimed consecutive championship wins between 2010-2013, alongside Australian veteran Mark Webber.

David Coulthard is a Red Bull ambassador

David Coulthard raced in F1 until 2008

Coulthard confirmed for Race of Champions

Webber had originally raced alongside David Coulthard in the early days of Red Bull's F1 journey, with Coulthard departing the McLaren team with whom he won 12 grands prix.

Coulthard raced in F1 between 1994-2008, finishing second in the world championship in 2001, and third on four occasions.

The Scot has since become a much-loved F1 pundit, currently working with Channel 4 and the Formula For Success podcast alongside ex-team boss Eddie Jordan.

Now, Coulthard is set to join fellow Red Bull legend Vettel and a plethora of other star names from the world of motorsport at the 2025 Race of Champions, it has been confirmed.

In an official statement, the 53-year-old said: "Race Of Champions reminds all of us who have been lucky enough to take part in the event why we first started racing," commented the Scot.

"It’s pure competition on track and an amazing camaraderie outside the cars.

"The competition is as tough as it gets and everyone wants to win, but once we finish racing the atmosphere is amazing between all us drivers from different series and generations."